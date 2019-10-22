Mumbai

Three arrested for burgling Panvel shop of gold jewellery

The police have seized gas cutters and other objects used by the burglars to break open the safe.

Mortgaged ornaments were kept in a safe at hardware store

The Panvel City police have arrested three men for allegedly breaking into a hardware shop in Panvel in June and making away with gold jewellery worth ₹5.5 lakh from the safe.

Ganesh Agarwal (28), Ram Agarwal (24) and Gangaram Agnihotri (44) are all from Nepal, the police said. Two other suspects in the case, who are from West Bengal, are yet to be arrested.

Assistant police inspector Ishan Kharote said, “The shop owner had gold ornaments that community members had mortgaged to him. The accused learnt about this and planned to break into the shop. The gang used gas cutters to break open the safe, a modus operandi similar to a gang from West Bengal, whose members are also wanted in the case. Once we arrest the remaining two accused, we will get more information about their previous crimes.”

The burglars used a car belonging to a travel agency in Mira Road, where Mr. Agnihotri worked as a driver, to commit the crime. The other two accused worked as security guards in Kashimira and Naya Nagar.

“The five accused travelled in the car to Tapal Naka in Panvel. They climbed over a wall behind the shop and broke open the back door. Once the other two are arrested, we will learn how they got in touch with each other,” Mr. Kharote said.

The police traced the accused with the help of dump data scrutiny and technical evidence. Mr. Agnihotri was first arrested from Mira Road on October 11, and the other two were arrested in the following days. The police have seized the car and the tools used in the crime, but are yet to recover the jewellery.

The accused were in police custody till Sunday and have been remanded in magisterial custody.

