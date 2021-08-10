Thousands turn up for protest march over naming of airport

Navi Mumbai

Thousands of people from Raigad, Thane, Mumbai and Palghar districts took out a ‘mashal morcha’ (torch march) on Monday, demanding that the proposed Navi Mumbai airport be named after late Peasants and Workers’ Party leader D.B. Patil. The protest started at Uran’s Jasai village where Patil, who had fought for farmers and project-affected people, hailed from.

“The march was taken out in a peaceful manner. We request the State government again to consider locals’ demand and name the airport after our late leader Patil,” Dashrath Patil, president of Navi Mumbai Airport All Party Action Committee, said.

Mr. Patil said the agitation on August 9, the August Kranti Din, aimed to send a message to the government that the protest would intensify in the coming days.

“We had given the government a deadline of August 15. However, instead of reaching out to us, it is slapping criminal cases on several leaders of earlier protests. But this pressure techniques won’t work. If the government does not heed our demand, on August 16, we will stop work of the airport and stage a protest,” he said, adding that the Centre should intervene in the matter.