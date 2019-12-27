Thousands participate in protest against CAA at Malvani

Thousands of people took out a protest march against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR) in the suburban Malvani on Thursday.

The march began at Malwani’s Gate Number 8 and ended at the Township Municipal School.

Several local Muslim leaders, members of different communities and NGOs, and a large number of women took part in the protest.

Raising slogans against the government, the protesters carried banners with messages that called for the withdrawal of the new citizenship law.

Congress MLA Aslam Sheikh, who was also present at the protest, said, “If the Bharatiya Janata Party government can give a ticket to Malegaon blast case accused Pragya Singh Thakur in the Lok Sabha election, then it can do anything. The [Prime Minister Narendra] Modi government has brought the Act for its own benefit and not for the people.”

“The new citizenship legislation is against the people of India, therefore we want the government to withdraw it,” he said.

Police had put in place security measures in view of the protest.