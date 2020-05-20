Mumbai

Thousands of migrants gather outside Bandra station in hope of catching train

Around 3,000 migrant workers gathered at Bandra Terminus in the hope of catching a Shramik Special train that was scheduled to depart for Purnea in Bihar. The train left around noon but with only around 1,700 workers and their families, whose names had been provided by the State.

According to Railway officials, the crowd began gathering outside the station around 11.30 a.m. Police personnel present at the spot told them that only those whose names figured on the the list could board the train.

“The bona fide passengers were checked and allowed to enter the station and the train left Bandra Terminus around noon with 1,700 labourers and their families, who were entitled to travel. Later, the crowd was cleared from the area,” Ravinder Bhakar, Chief Public Relations Officer, WR, said.

‘No law and order issue’

A police officer present at the spot said there was no law and order situation and that there seemed to have been a misunderstanding among the workers, because of which so many of them came to the station.

“The workers seem to have been misinformed that they could get a place in the train if there was space. They said they had heard this was the practice for trains leaving from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. However, once we clarified that this was not the case, they left the scene within 30 minutes,” the officer said, adding that there was no untoward incident or law and order situation.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 20, 2020 1:47:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/thousands-of-migrants-gather-outside-bandra-station-in-hope-of-catching-train/article31628015.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY