Thousands flock to August Kranti Maidan for peaceful protest rally

“Sabhi ka khoon hai shaamil yahaan ki mitti mein;

kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thode hi hai”

The verse by renowed Urdu poet Rahat Indori found its personification in the mood of the thousands gathered at the August Kranti Maidan on Thursday, where they flocked to protest over the Citizenship Amendment Act, the National Citizen Register and the recent assault on protesting students in Delhi and Aligarh.

Activists, politicians and actors shared the stage, lashing out at the government amidst thundering slogans from the people. The verse by Indori, which means, “Everyone’s blood is in this soil, India is nobody’s ancestral property,” was recited by several speakers.

The venue was a well chosen one, as it was the same place where the British Raj enacted the death sentences given to Indian revolutionaries Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaqullah Khan and Roshan Singh and where Mahatma Gandhi started his Quit India movement in 1942.

The protesters started arriving at Grant Road railway station by 3 p.m. and by 4 p.m., the scheduled time for the protest, the road to the ground was filled with men and women of all ages and classes. Teenagers with face paint mingled with sombrely dressed middle-aged protesters, with one group joining another in their slogans and every third person holding a placard. The gates to the ground were jam packed with the police giving up on its attempts to frisk or check bags.

Activist Firoz Mithiborewala, who was one of the key organisers of the protest, said his fight, and that of his fellow activists, is against the divisive nature of the CAA and the NRC.

‘Divisive nature’

“We oppose the NRC because it is against the very existence of the country. Those who seek to divide us don’t seem to realise that their folly has united the entire country. We do not oppose the CAA because we are from a particular community. If we are against the concept of a Hindu Rashtra, we are equally opposed to the idea of an Islamic country,” Mr. Mithiborewala said.

Students made up a significant chunk of the protesters, many of whom had come to attend without telling their parents, as they didn’t want to worry them. The other large part was from the Muslim community, who took a break from their protest in the evening to offer namaaz in one corner of the ground.

Fahad Ahmed, a former general secretary of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) students’ union, said that students have, and will continue to play a crucial role in the protest.

“The day after what happened in Delhi and Aligarh, students across the country came together to make it clear that they won’t take it sitting down,” he said.

Actors Sushant Singh, Swara Bhaskar, Huma Qureshi and Javed Jaffrey were also seen at the protest. Mr. Singh expressed his thanks to the students, who, he said, “have shown that the country’s blood has not cooled down yet.”

Writer Saeed Mirza, who attended for a brief while, said, “The country today has a choice. Do we want Gandhi or do we want Godse? Do we want Bhagat Singh or do we want Savarkar?”

Activist Dolphy D’souza from the Bombay Catholic Sabha, said, “The government has made a mistake by including us under the CAA, because now we will not rest till our Muslim brothers are part of it as well. We follow the Bible but above all we follow the Constitution of India,” he said.

After the protest, youngsters were seen collecting trash from the roads, much like their counterparts outside Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi. People continued raising slogans while walking out of the venue.