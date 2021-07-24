Thousands bereft of power as high-voltage towers fall

Mahad and Poladpur talukas in Raigad plunge into darkness

About 80,000 power consumers in Mahad and Poladpur talukas of Raigad district have been plunged into darkness after two 220 KV towers of the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (MSETCL) collapsed following heavy rain on Thursday. Telecommunication services in the district were also affected.

The collapse led to the closure of Mahad substation and four substations in Chambharkhind, GBL, Kolose, and Turbhe in Pen division. Power was snapped in 260 areas, including Mahad city, Birwadi, Vinhere, Vahur, Nangalwadi, Nagaon, Kumble, Mahad MIDC, Poladpur city, Turbhe, Pitalwadi, and Varandh.

“Work to repair the towers and restore electricity is on. MSETCL is supervising the work. Once the towers are repaired, electricity snapped from the switching station of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) would be restored,” a spokesperson of MSEDCL said.

52 missing in Taliye

The death toll from the torrential rains that battered the district over the last week and triggered landslides in some areas rose to 60 on Saturday, including 49 from Taliye village in Mahad taluka. Of the 242 residents in the village, 109 were out for work when the landslide occurred. While 49 bodies have been recovered from Taliye so far, the district administration has released a list of 52 missing people from the village.