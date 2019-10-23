This year’s ‘cooler’ summer led to a drop in power consumption in Mumbai: BEST

Electricity consumption in the city was around 4% lower during this year’s summer as compared to 2018, according to data provided by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking. However, the administration has attributed the drop in consumption to a ‘cooler’ summer on account of climate change.

In the statistics provided to the BEST committee for April-June, the administration said its purchase and sale of electricity had reduced by 5% and 4% respectively. Demand for April and May generally peaks due to the soaring temperatures.

Members of the BEST committee ridiculed the administration for such an explanation. “The administration should be a little serious while reasoning a drop in consumption and demand, and provide the committee with more explanations after doing some research,” Srikant Kawthankar, a committee member from the Bharatiya Janata Party, said.

Members also raised concerns about the apparent loss that the undertaking was making despite adding around 8,000 consumers. Following an order by the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission, the BEST had slashed its tariff by around 6% to 8% earlier this year. Its year-on-year loss in revenue amounted to around 17% during April and May.

Mr. Ganacharya said the administration should take corrective action fast since it also has payments pending to its supplier Tata Power Company, which had recently levied a penalty of ₹10 crore for late payment.

BEST general manager Surendrakumar Bagde said various factors could have contributed to the drop in electricity consumption such as switch to more energy-efficient forms of lighting such as LED bulbs. He also said the administration would have a presentation explaining the modalities of the electricity purchase and sale to allay fears of committee members of the financial health of the undertaking’s electricity supply division.