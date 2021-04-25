Third sero survey: antibodies in 36.30% samples in Mumbai

Mumbai

25 April 2021 00:21 IST

Sero positivity rate increased in non-slum areas, says study

The third sero survey conducted within Mumbai has shown the presence of antibodies in 36.30% samples out of the total 10,197.

The survey’s results show the sero positivity rate has increased in non-slum areas compared with slum areas.

“Around 35.02% of the total male samples have shown sero positivity, while it was 37.12% in the total female samples,” an official said.

The sero survey in slum areas has shown the sero positivity at 41.6%, which has come down from 57% in July 2020 and 45% in August 2020. In non-slum areas, the sero positivity was registered in 28.5% samples, which increased from 16% in July 2020 and 18% in August 2020.

According to the health department officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the second wave of the novel coronavirus in Mumbai has resulted in an increase in the number of patients from non-slum areas compared to slum areas. “The sero survey results are in tandem with this,” said an official.

The department has recommended that intensifying vaccinations among the general public will be the best way to control the spread of the coronavirus.

The first sero survey in Mumbai was conducted in July 2020 and later in August 2020. The third survey was conducted in March 2021 in all 24 wards of the BMC.

The survey included blood samples from the corporation’s labs and private labs. The samples of only those who had not been vaccinated were collected. The sero positivity test was conducted at the Molecular Biology Laboratory of the BMC at Kasturba Hospital.