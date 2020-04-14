‘Think of your mother as a soldier fighting the bad virus’

On Saturday morning, 40-year-old nurse Sheetal Kadam’s phone buzzed. “Miss you, come back,” said the message from her 12-year-old daughter. For over a week, Ms. Kadam has been posted at the COVID-19 ward in SevenHills Hospital, which has 383 positive patients admitted to its isolation facility, perhaps the highest under one roof.

‘Most daunting’

In her nursing career of 20 years, Ms. Kadam has worked in intensive care units and oncology departments of some of the city’s top hospitals. “But this is a daunting situation,” she says.

A staff nurse attached to the civic-run MT Agarwal Hospital in Mulund, Ms. Kadam was posted at the isolation ward where patients feared with SARS-CoV-2 exposure were brought in. As SevenHills was designated as the biggest treatment facility in the city, many civic nurses were shifted there.

“Some nurses cited family issues, some said they had very young children and began dropping out. But someone has to do the job, so I willingly gave my name,” says Ms. Kadam, a resident of Bhandup. Her husband, an operation theatre technician at a private hospital, and her 64-year-old mother were extremely encouraging.

Ms. Kadam says that staying away from her daughter is the most difficult part of being on COVID-19 duty. And then there is also a slight fear of carrying the infection back home. The mother and daughter speak on the phone and video calls, often breaking down. “I tell my daughter to be strong so that I get the strength to fight this. I tell her to believe that her mother is a soldier who has to be at the hospital to fight this bad virus.”

At SevenHills, two nurses have been posted at each ward. While one takes charge of the nursing station, the other wears personal protective equipment (PPE) to attend to patients, give them medication and conduct routine checks. “We have been asked to limit exposure. But during one shift, I have to enter the ward at least twice, sometimes more,” Ms. Kadam says. “Most patients are polite and aware of the struggle of the healthcare staff. Some are anxious and I try to calm them down by talking to them.”

Caring for her peers

In Mumbai, where more than 100 healthcare workers, a majority of them nurses, have contracted the infection, those on the front line face a challenging task. Many nurses and doctors who were infected have now been shifted to SevenHills Hospital as patients, and Ms. Kadam has been taking care of some of them.

Does it bother her to see her fellow healthcare workers as patients? “Not at all,” says Ms Kadam. “What has to happen will happen. I can’t shirk my work for that,” she says.

The Taj Group has opened up its hotel rooms for healthcare workers, and Ms. Kadam is one of the nurses who have been accommodated at the Santacruz hotel. “I had never imagined I would be staying at the Taj one day. I got this opportunity because of what I do,” she says.