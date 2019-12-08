‘There was more to PM, Pawar meet’

Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has hinted that there was more to the much-talked about meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar in New Delhi last month which reportedly took place to discuss farmers’ issue but was later credited for changing the course of the political drama in Maharashtra.

In his recent interviews to private news channels, the NCP supremo had revealed that Mr. Modi made him an offer to work with the BJP, even offering a Cabinet berth for daughter Supriya Sule. However, in an interview to a private channel, Mr. Fadnavis said Mr. Pawar's version was only one half of the story and not whole truth.

During the 250th session of the Rajya Sabha last month Mr. Modi had praised Mr. Pawar and the NCP for maintaining legislative decorum. Mr. Pawar had later revealed in an interview that he had politely turned down an invite from the PM to work together.

On Saturday, Mr. Fadnavis said, “I have heard Mr. Pawar’s interview and can tell you with full responsibility that it is only his side of the story. There is much to be read between the lines there and much that happened behind the scenes (during the meet) which will be revealed by our leaders at an appropriate and opportune time.”

The BJP leader said, when handing over the letter of support of NCP MLAs, “Mr Ajit Pawar had clearly told us he had kept Sharad Pawar in the loop. We did not feel the need to talk to Mr. Sharad Pawar as his nephew had assured us. We even spoke to NCP MLAs willing to join and were convinced this was not a coup but a genuine attempt to align with the BJP. That it did not work out is a different story, but it was all relevant in that moment and time.”