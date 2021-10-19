Theatres should undertake fire safety checks: Thackeray

Maharashtra CM issues directives to cinema halls before reopening

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday directed that theatres and cinema halls across the State, which are to reopen from October 22, must have carried out proper fire and structural safety checks.

During a meeting with office-bearers of the Cinema Owners and Exhibitors Association here, Mr. Thackeray said that a solution would be worked out in coordination with the State Finance department to address the problems afflicting single-screen cinema halls that are mired in financial woes wrought by the pandemic- induced lockdowns.

“Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today said that cinemas in the State should start with proper fire and structural safety checks,” said a statement issued by the Chief minister's Office (CMO).

A delegation of the Poona Exhibitors Association demanded that the State government provide concessions for renewal of various licenses as well as free renewal of cinema licenses, and permission to levy a service charge of ₹25 per ticket after payment of the GST.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, State Transport Minister and Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab were also present along with other senior ministers of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and authorities.

“It was assured during the meeting that the State government would extend all possible cooperation to revive the film exhibition business,” tweeted Mr. Pawar, whose party shares power in the State with the Shiv Sena and Congress.

A delegation of Maharashtra truck tempo, tankers, bus transport federation met the Chief Minister in this meeting.

The delegation put forth a number of demands including exemption from the annual motor vehicle tax and business tax, a complete exemption of motor tax on vehicles transporting passengers to schools and religious places, and a provision of parking spaces for vehicles and buses across the State.

Mr. Thackeray said the Urban Development Department would be informed about the need for adequate parking of buses and trucks in cities and spaces would be planned for the purpose. He also asked officials to plan setting up of trauma care centres at various check posts.

“A proper solution will be worked out immediately in the case of transporters in the State who are facing financial crisis due to COVID-19,” a statement from the Chief Minister's Office said.