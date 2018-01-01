The year in focus — 2017

1/9

August 28 | Matunga: Commuters wade through flooded tracks. The city recorded 468 mm of rainfall in 12 hours, the highest in a day in August since 1997, paralysing services. Photo: Prashant Waydande

September 29 | Elphinstone Road: Commuters leave candles and flowers on the Elphinstone Road overbridge in memory of the victims of the city's worst-ever stampede in recent memory. At least 22 people died and over 30 were injured after sudden rain caught morning rush-hour commuters unawares and led to overcrowding on the narror bridge. Photo: Emmanual Yogini

May 29 | Churchgate: An activist clings to a 70-year-old tree to protect it from Metro-3 workers. Local residents and activists even climbed trees in protest, saying the trees were being cut without permissions, notices and safety precautions. They were, however, detained at Marine Drive police station, and 'development' won the day. Photo: Vivek Bendre

August 9 | Byculla: Members of the Maratha community march to Azad Maidan demanding reservation in jobs and educational institutions, punishment for culprits in the Kopandi rape case, and loan waivers for farmers. Photo: Prashant Nakwe

September 1 | Bhendi Bazaar: Namaz in progress near the collapsed 117-year-old, five-storey Arsiwala building. The crash claimed 32 lives, barely a month after 17 people lost their lives in Ghatkopar, where the four-storey Siddhi Sai building colapsed due to alleged unauthorised renovation. Photo: Emmanual Yogini

April 4 | Prabhadevi: A portrait of singer Kishori Amonkar being taken to Ravindra Natya Mandir, where her mortal remains were kept for the public viewing. The eminent Hindustani Classical vocalist passed away at the age of 84 after a brief illness Photo: Vivek Bendre

November 12 | Wankhede Stadium: Mumbai's Dhawal Kulkarni plays a shot on the final day of Mumbai's 500th Ranji Trophy cricket match against Baroda. Mumbai struggled through the match, and eventually saved face with a draw. Photo: Prashant Nakwe

August 22 | Bandra: Membeers of the Bharatiya Muslim Mahila Andolan share their joy with Noor Jahan Sophia Niaz, the organisation's founder, following the Supreme Court verdict on the banning of triple talaq. The organisation has been fighting for the cause for several years. Photo: Arunangsu Roy chowdhury