The two who got away, caused a scare

Mumbai

21 March 2020 01:19 IST

Two Navi Mumbai residents, who came to Kasturba Hospital with COVID-19 symptoms, caused a minor flurry by walking out without informing anyone. Authorities only breathed a sigh of relief when their results came back negative.

According to the Agripada police, the incident occurred on March 6 and was reported to them a day later. “The duo reached the hospital in the morning and underwent tests. They were kept under observation, as the results take several hours. However, it was discovered within a couple of hours that they were not in the ward,” a police officer said.

The hospital authorities, after confirming that the two patients were nowhere on the premises, informed the police early next morning.

“We sent personnel to speak to the doctors on duty and conduct other inquiries. However, by this time, their test results had come in, and they had both tested negative. A diary entry was made and security was stepped up at the hospital to avoid a repeat of the incident,” the officer said.

Personnel from the Local Arms division, have now been deployed at the hospital. The personnel said there have been repeated incidents of people getting into arguments with them saying they have no time to wait for test results and demanding they be allowed to leave. “The worst are those from well-to-do families who are brought from the airport. They refuse to see the point that they might end up infecting others,” an officer said.