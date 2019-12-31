Uddhav Thackeray’s new team

Twenty-five Cabinet Ministers and 10 Ministers of State joined the Cabinet along with Ajit Pawar as Deputy Chief Minister on Monday. The expanded Cabinet has 12 Ministers from the Sena, 13 from the NCP and 10 from the Congress.

Cabinet Ministers

Ajit Pawar (Deputy CM)

The nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Baramati MLA was the deputy CM in the earlier Congress-NCP government. He first became a Cabinet minister in 1999. He served as the guardian minister for Pune for a decade and as irrigation minister. He has faced allegations of involvement in the irrigation and MSC Bank scams. He was at the centre of the government formation drama in November.

Ashok Chavan

The former chief minister is the MLA from Bhokar constituency in Nanded, a family stronghold. The son of former CM Shankarrao Chavan, he represented the Nanded Lok Sabha constituency from 1987-89. He was CM from 2008 to 2009, and again in the fresh Assembly in 2009, but resigned over allegations of involvement in the Adarsh scam. He was State Congress president until earlier this year, and lost the Nanded Lok Sabha seat to the BJP’s Pratap Chikhalikar in April.

Ashok Chavan during the swearing-in ceremony. | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

Aaditya Thackeray

The Shiv Sena leader and grandson of party patriarch Balasaheb Thackeray is a first-time MLA, representing Worli. He had led the party’s youth wing before joining electoral politics. He is also the first Thackeray to contest an election. He has advocated environmental and social causes for the Sena, including the felling of trees for a Metro car shed in the Aarey forest.

Dhananjay Munde

The NCP heavyweight defeated his cousin Pankaja from Parli in Beed, emerging as a key leader in the party. The nephew of BJP leader Gopinath Munde, he started work as a youth leader for the BJP before moving on to the zilla parishad. He first became an MLC in 2010, and joined the NCP in 2013. He played a key role in the MVA alliance formation.

Vijay Wadettiwar

A key figure from Vidarbha, the Congressman started his career in the NSUI. He briefly joined the Shiv Sena, but returned to the Congress in 2004. A four-time MLA, from Chimur and then Brahmapuri, he was the Leader of Opposition before the polls. He has served as minister of State for irrigation, tribal welfare, and environment and forest.

Dilip Walse-Patil

The former Assembly Speaker is a six-term MLA from Ambegaon in Pune district. Mr. Walse-Patil is a seasoned hand and has served as minister of higher and technical eduction in 2002, minister for power and for medical education from 2002 to 2004, and finance and planning minister in 2009.

K.C. Padavi

K.C. Padavi | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

The stalwart Congress tribal leader from the Nandurbar district has been elected MLA for a staggering seven times. He first represented the Akrani constituency, and after its delimitation in 2008, the Akkalkuwa segment. Despite his seniority, this is the first time he is being given a Cabinet berth.

Hasan Mushrif

The NCP legislator from Kolhapur started his political career from the grassroots. He was elected to the Assembly four times between 1999 and 2019. He was the minister for fisheries and dairy development in 2004 and 2008, and minister for labour in 2009.

Anil Deshmukh

The NCP legislator from Katol constituency in Nagpur district served as education minister from 1995 to 1999. In previous governments, he also held charge of sports and youth, food and civil supplies, and public works ministries from 2004 to 2008.

Jitendra Awhad

The MLA from Mumbra-Kalwa has a doctorate in labour, social and religious studies. He has served on various committees, including the State- appointed committee to draft a youth policy and a committee to inspect charity institutions.

Nawab Malik

The Mumbai NCP chief represents Anushakti Nagar in the Assembly. The four-time legislator has held several Cabinet portfolios in the previous Congress-NCP regime.

Rajendra Shingne

He is a prominent name from Vidarbha and the vice-president of the State NCP. The four-time MLA from Sindhkhed Raja in Buldhana has served as minister of State for education and revenue, and Cabinet minister for health and family welfare.

Dada Bhuse

An MLA from Malegaon Outer, he is a former minister of State for rural development. He has been an MLA for four terms, starting off as an Independent MLA in 2004. In October, he defeated Congress’s Tushar Shewale by a margin of 47,000 votes.

Uday Samant

The Ratnagiri MLA, who is president of MHADA, defeated the NCP’s Sudesh Mayekar by 87,000 votes. Formerly with the NCP, he joined Shiv Sena ahead of the 2014 elections and won. He retained the seat in 2019.

Sanjay Rathod

First elected MLA in 2009, he is representing Digras from Yavatmal for the third time after defeating the NCP’s Tarik Lokhandwala. He started as a Shiv Sainik. He was the minister of State for revenue in the previous Sena-BJP government.

Rajesh Tope

The NCP legislator from Jalna has been elected four times as MLA. From 2001 to 2003, he served as the water resources and commerce minister. He later held portfolios of urban development, parliamentary affairs, and higher and technical education.

Gulabrao Patil

TheJalgaon Rural MLA started off from the gram panchayat and went on to represent the Erandol constituency from 1999 to 2009. He was re-elected in 2014 and became minister of State for cooperatives.

Aslam Shaikh

An experienced face of the Congress in Mumbai, the third-term MLA from Malad (West) is the only minority community minister from his party. He has twice been a municipal councillor and served as an observer for M.P. and West Bengal elections.

Sandipan Bhumare

Mr. Bhumare has been active in politics since 1988. He first contested Assembly polls on a Shiv Sena ticket from Paithan, Aurangabad, in 1995 and has since been its MLA, except for one term when he lost in 2009 to NCP’s Sanjay Waghchoure.

Balasaheb Patil

The NCP MLA from Karad North constituency is chairman of the Sahyadri Sugar Cooperative Factory. He had declared assets worth ₹5.32 crore in his election affidavit ahead of the 2014 Assembly polls.

Shankarrao Gadakh

The Independent MLA from Nevasa in Ahmednagar was backed by NCP until he declared support to the Shiv Sena. He was sworn in from the Sena’s quota. The son of former NCP leader Yashwantrao Gadakh, he heads the Krantikari Shetkari Party.

Anil Parab

An advocate by profession, he has handled the Shiv Sena’s legal issues for several years. The three-term MLC rose from the ranks from the Sena’s trade union. He shouldered the responsibility of municipal elections for several years.

Varsha Gaikwad

Thr four-term Dharavi MLA and daughter of Congressman Eknath Gaikwad is an OBC face of the party. She has served as minister of State for higher and technical education and Cabinet minister of women and child welfare.

Yashomati Thakur

Yashomati Thakur | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

An important leader from Vidarbha, the three-time MLA from Teosa (Amravati) has helped the Congress break the BJP’s decade-long stranglehold over the Teosa segment. She was hand-picked as AICC secretary for Karnataka by Rahul Gandhi.

Sunil Kedar

The five-time MLA from Savner in Nagpur is the son of late Congressman Babasaheb Kedar. He was elected MLA for the first time in 1995 as an Independent, and served in the then Shiv Sena-BJP government as minister of State for power and transport.

Amit Deshmukh

The son of late CM Vilasrao Deshmukh is a three-time Congress MLA. He has served as minister of State for tourism, food and drugs administration, excise, renewable energy.

Ministers of State

Aditi Tatkare

The first-time MLA, elected from the Shrivardhan constituency, has been active in the social and political space since 2002. Following in the footsteps of her father, the NCP’s Sunil Tatkare, she was elected a member of the Raigad zilla parishad in 2017.

Aditi Tatkare | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

Dattatray Bharne

The “giant killer” won the Indapur seat after defeating former Congress heavyweight Harshwardhan Patil, who switched to the BJP. He is chairman of the Chhatrapati Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana since 1992.

Satej Patil

The son of educationist and politician D.Y. Patil, Satej Patil the MLC has previously represented Kolhapur South in the Assembly. The “sugar baron” was key in helping turn the fortunes of the Congress in the Assembly polls in Kolhapur district.

Vishwajeet Kadam

The son of Con-gress leader Patangrao Kadam, the Harvard-educated leader was elected MLA in the Palus-Kadegaon bypoll last year after his father’s death. He retained the seat, ascribed to his proactive response to the Sangli-Kolhapur floods.

Abdul Sattar

The two-term Congress MLA from Aurangabad’s Sillod joined the Shiv Sena just ahead of the elections. He headed the animal husbandry department in the previous Congress-NCP government. Mr. Sattar is one of the few turncoats to be rewarded.

Shambhuraje Desai

He was elected MLA from Patan in Satara district for the third term in a row. Shiv Sainiks from the region had written to minister Eknath Shinde to make Mr. Desai the guardian minister of Satara.

Prajakt Tanpure

The legislator from Rahuri in Ahmednagar is a first-time MLA and farmer by profession. He holds an MBA and MS, and is chairman of the Prasad Sugar Mill in Rahuri.

Sanjay Bansode

The MLA from Udgir in Latur district had notoriously “disappeared” with NCP leader Ajit Pawar during the overnight coup to form a government with the BJP in November. Party workers had later caught hold of him and handed him over to party chief Sharad Pawar.

Bachchu Kadu

This is the Independent MLA from Achalpur’s fourth consecutive victory since 2004.

Rajendra-Patil Yadravkar

The Independent MLA from Shirol pledged his support to the Shiv Sena after the poll results.