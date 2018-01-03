The ‘mummy’ of Matunga

Around 20 uniformed policemen bustled about a third-floor apartment in Usha building in Wadala on Tuesday afternoon, passing instructions to each other. While this is a description usually associated with the investigation of a crime scene, the reason the personnel from Matunga police station had gathered together was quite different: a birthday party.

Lalita Subramanyam, who has been staying alone in Wadala since 1991, when she lost her husband, turned 84 on Tuesday. With all three of her children staying out of the city, her adoptive children — the Matunga police staff — take it upon themselves to make her birthday special every year.

Affectionately known as ‘mummy’, Ms. Subramanyam has a diary with phone numbers of over 20 police personnel of all ranks, whom she can contact if she needs anything, and who check on her regularly. Ms. Subramanyam, on her part, always makes sure that her visitors never leave without being fed well.

Ms. Subramanyam beamed as she cut her birthday cake. “At the age of 82, I was surprised when the Matunga police visited me with a cake and gifts on my birthday. Ever since then, celebrating my birthday with them has become a ritual,” she said.

Ms. Subramanyam had a quiet childhood in Kerala. She studied till Class IX, after which she got married at 18. “Adjusting in Mumbai was not a problem for me, because I had studied English and Hindi in school. Education for girls at that point of time was not encouraged as much. But I made sure that my children had no such barriers growing up,” she said.

Ms. Subramanyam has three children, all engineers. Her oldest son, 62, lives in Bangalore, while her 55-year-old daughter lives in California, and her youngest son, 52, is in Johannesburg.

“We make it a point to check on all senior citizens staying alone in our jurisdiction. Mummy has a special place in our hearts. Even when we get new personnel after general transfers, they make it a point to get acquainted with her and take care of her. No one can resist the charm of this vibrant woman, who is nothing short of a mother for us,” Senior police inspector Balasaheb Kakad said.

True to her south Indian roots, Ms. Subramanyam can never start her day without a cup of coffee, which she enjoys along with the news on television each morning. apart from her police caretakers, she has two caretakers, Lata and Sula, who keep her company.

Lata said, “Mummy wakes up at four in the morning, has her usual cup of filter coffee and a plain dosa with it. She hardly gets any sleep at night, and is usually found reading through the night.”