The muffled cry for help

Mumbai: Days ahead of World Health Day on April 7, whose theme this year is ‘Depression: Let’s Talk’, the city is abuzz with the suicide of a 23-year-old student who chose to make a spectacle of his death by relaying his last few living moments on Facebook.

Apparently, the youngster had been battling depression for long but was not on medication. Doctors say his case has highlighted the single biggest hurdle in mental healthcare: seeking help.

Arjun Bharadwaj killed himself on Monday in his third attempt. His previous two tries were averted by one of his friends. The father of the youngster from Bengaluru, who was studying in Narsee Monjee College, had been camping in the city and had met his son just a day before the suicide.

While lack of awareness has often been cited as the leading cause for people not seeking help, the case has complicated that theory as well. Most doctors are baffled as to why an educated youngster with access to the internet and every other source of information chose not to ask for medical help. “At times, well-educated people are the ones who are more apprehensive and sceptical about taking treatment,” says Dr. Sagar Mundhada, a psychiatrist at KEM Hospital who believes there were enough red flags in Arjun’s case for the family to be extra cautious.

However, the biggest problem is the stigma and discrimination attached to mental ailments. “We still don’t have the social environment where people can openly take medicines or consult a doctor for depression or other issues. It is still taboo,” says Dr. Mundhada.

Pune-based psychiatrist Dr. Soumitra Pathare says the treatment gap in India continues to be 70% to 80%. “For example, if 100 people need treatment for mental illness, only 20 to 30 people actually get it, because the rest don’t seek help. And that’s huge,” says Dr. Pathare, who is co-author of the recently passed Mental Healthcare Bill. He believes that if implemented well, the Bill will be a game-changer. “The Bill calls for access to care in the form of mental health services across districts. This will work wonders and can bring the treatment gap down to 30% to 40%.”

Chronically unhappy

Over the years, the number of classical cases of mental illness arising from biochemical changes, like schizophrenia and melancholia, have more-or-less remained the same. However, a condition called dysthymia or chronic unhappiness has seen a sharp rise.

Melancholia, quite simply, is persistent sadness along with issues like sleep disturbances and weight loss -- mostly seen in middle-aged people. But dysthymia, common in a younger population, is essentially the feeling of dissatisfaction and displeasure. Additionally, in dysthymia, heightened expectations arise from what are termed ‘scattered minds’.

Dr. Rajendra Barve, a psychiatrist who practices in Dadar and Andheri, explains, “In today’s age, you are at 100 different places connected to over 100 people at the same time, thanks to Whatsapp, Facebook and Instagram. Our minds are scattered all over and we are at so many places at one time.” While joy is coming from all these avenues, it has also led to expectations going up. “We crave appreciation and reciprocation. We expect people to comment on what we post. If all this doesn’t happen, there is a disastrous feeling within.” This has created a narcissistic world.

Urban stress

Besides the pressure of social media, chronic unhappiness is also a result of the need to rise professionally in a short time. Such patients, after a long cycle of sadness, often show up with anxiety attacks. Take the case of Reena Joseph (29) from Mumbai, whose career ambition took her to Bengaluru last year. Staying away from her family for the first time triggered episodes of sadness that continued for long. While she was watching a ‘dark movie’, an anxiety attack set in. “Suddenly, I couldn’t breathe,” Ms. Joseph told her doctor, who later referred her to a psychiatrist. She was diagnosed with anxiety and dysthymia due to the excessive adjustments she had made for her career.

Ravi Pandit, a 40-year-old businessman from Vile Parle, had recurring headaches and body ache, which were making him irritable. He also suffered severe bouts of sadness, and kept seeing physician after physician, to no avail. Finally, he was referred to Dr. Avinash Desousa, a psychiatrist, who put him on a six-month course of mild anti-depressants.

Nailing the cause

It didn’t take much for Dr. Desousa to nail the cause of his condition: The daily commute to his factory in Navi Mumbai had drained him physically and mentally. Traffic snarls and several other development projects over the past few years had taken a collective toll on Mr. Pandit’s psyche. “He started his factory at the age of 30 and since then, road travel has only worsened. Keeping a driver did not help him either,” says Dr. Desousa, a research associate with the civic-run Sion Hospital. Dr. Desousa suggested he use Skype and rent a small office space near his home for meetings. “We reduced his travel to twice a week and suggested timings wherein he could evade as much traffic as possible,” says Dr. Desousa.

Psychiatrists are seeing a rise in the number of patients suffering from anxiety, irritability and depression, a result of fast-paced development, traffic jams, and the construction work in around the city.

Mental morbidity is highly prevalent in urban metros, according to the the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences’ National Mental Health Survey 2015-2016. The study says one in 20 people in India’s metros are suffering from depression, a result of several factors -- a fast-paced lifestyle, stress, complexities of living, breakdown of support systems and economic instability. With continuing urbanisation, the burden is expected to rise, it says.

“In urban metros, especially Mumbai, a person spends up to four hours travelling to work and getting back home. This travel is often laced with bumpy roads, traffic snarls and severe jams which keeps the person on edge,” says Dr. Desousa. In Mumbai, especially, there has always been some sort of large-scale construction over the past decade.

“This has led to increased aggression, anxiety and depression,” says Dr. Desousa.

Stress to achieve

In addition to the commute, new-age jobs require people to work across time zones and create immense achievement pressure, says Dr. Barve. One of his patients, Ajay Sinha (35), who worked in an IT firm, sought his help after exhaustion left him irritable. His clients were in the US, and he ended up working through the night. Besides, commute from his home in Mulund to his workplace in Thane that should ideally take 20 minutes would take 45 minutes, added to his exhaustion.

Mr. Sinha faced an impaired ability to take decisions, and this was affecting his career. “The fear of losing his job or even a demotion brought him to me. When we investigated, all his problems revolved around his job,” says Dr. Barve, who put Mr. Sinha on several sessions of counselling, deep breathing exercises and compulsory breaks, including some ‘me-time’.

Coming out

In the midst of all this, psychiatrists find it encouraging that the belief that problems of the mind only need therapy has faded, and there is an openness to taking medication. “Though it is not an instant shift, there is definitely more willingness,” says Dr. Barve, who attributes it to exposure to articles on mental illness. A recent newspaper report says there was a 14% rise in prescriptions of anti-depressants in 2016.

There is also a promptness in approaching doctors. For example, a person suffering from auditory hallucinations for two to three days immediately seeks medical advice as against a few years ago, when people would live with the symptoms for several months and only sought medical help when things spiralled out of control.

Removing the stigma

Dr. Parkar pointed to another shift. More women are coming to seek help and more parents are bringing their adolescent children for consultations. “Earlier, if a child was not paying attention in class or his behaviour was not desirable, he would simply be labelled as naughty. Today, parents sense that something is amiss and seek professional help,” he says.

In addition, celebrities coming out has helped de-stigmatise mental illness. “Celebrities have in a way empowered the common man to be open about his mental issues,” says Dr. Parkar. In 2015, actor Deepika Padukone talked about her struggle with depression on television. When a well-placed woman who is seen as intelligent and articulate talks about her vulnerabilities, it spurs a change in mindset.

“More people are seeking help and the reduction in stigma is one of the reasons. This has been a gradual process over the past two decades,” says Dr. B.N Gangadhar, director, NIMHANS.

But the picture is not entirely rosy. The reluctance to seek treatment remains. Among other things, beliefs about side effects of psychiatric drugs, the misconception that treatment for mental illness is only Electroconvulsive Therapy -- loosely termed ‘shock treatment’ -- and talk therapy, are to blame. However, psychiatric drugs over the past three decades have evolved considerably, and side effects have gone down drastically. “It is not like the earlier days, when psychiatric treatment drained the patient completely,” says Dr. Yusuf Matcheswalla, who practises in Masina Hospital, Byculla. He says that earlier, the drugs would cause extreme drowsiness, dry mouth, constipation, giddiness, nausea, and sexual dysfunction.

Another reason for not considering treatment for mental illness is that people assume it would involve ECT and isolation. This comes largely from the way mental illness has been portrayed in Bollywood. And many feel that when it comes to the mind, talk therapy is the only way out. “There are chemical changes in the brain. This war can be fought only with chemistry, and not simply by therapy in some cases,” says Dr. Barve.

Approach is the key

A lot also depends on the way professionals present the illness to their patients. “The approach is key. Patients need to understand the biomedical concept of psychiatry, and think of mental illness like another health problem like diabetes and hypertension that requires medication,” says Dr. Shubhangi Parkar, head of the Psychiatry Department at the civic-run KEM Hospital.

The hospital’s psychiatry OPD gets 30 new patients every day and over 150 come for follow-ups. According to Dr. Parkar, the numbers have increased over the past few years but an increase in the number of private practitioners has taken some load off government-run hospitals. Still, given the World Health Organisation guidelines, India is way behind. WHO says there should be one psychiatrist for 35,000 people, but India has a little over 5,500 registered psychiatrists.

(Some names have been changed to protect identities)