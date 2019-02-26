The long road to the voting booth

Bombay Corporation. Women Franchise.

In the course of the discussion on the subject of women franchise, which the Bombay Corporation voted against, Mr. Jehangir Petit speaking on the propositions admitted the intellectual fitness of women but thought that the time for such a step had not arrived and it would be disastrous to the society and humanity if women left their legitimate sphere of activity and entered harder walks of life.

Mr. J.A. Wadya was in entire sympathy with the proposition. He refuted the argument advanced by Dr. Sukhia that ladies of certain communities observed purdah and therefore they, as a class, should be debarred, and said those who wanted to take their share in civic life should not be debarred from doing so. Continuing he said that the other Parsi Corporator, Mr. Dhondy had asked that if Mrs. Dhondy became a member of the Corporation, was he to remain at home and rock the cradle?

Mr. Wadia said if Mrs. Dhondy were better qualified to be a Corporator then the proper course for her was to come there and sit in the Corporation and for Mr. Dhondy to stay at home and rock the cradle. He thought the opposition to the proposal was merely the result of prejudice of men against women. If ladies did come to the Corporation there would be more dignity and sober criticism than at present.

Mr. J.P. Orr thought there were many English women in Bombay willing to serve on the Corporation. Votes were then taken, which resulted in the propositions as also the amendments on them being lost.

