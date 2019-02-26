Mumbai

The long road to the voting booth

more-in

Women voters may hold the key to the 2019 Lok Sabha election outcome, reckon some psephologists. A 100 years ago, however, a slow and tenuous battle was under way to secure women’s voting rights. As this report in The Hindu on February 26, 1919, indicates, the arguments against allowing adult women voting rights a century ago were similar — whether they were made in the House of Commons or the Bombay Corporation. “The practice of ‘purdah’ for women in some communities makes it inconvenient, women leaving ‘legitimate’ activities would be disastrous for society, and, who will rock the cradle if women join the corporation...” That India was one of the first few countries in the world to embrace universal suffrage, ahead of many developed countries, speaks volumes of the tenacity and determination of its women. The Bombay and Madras provinces were the first to grant Indian women a limited franchise in 1921 (seven provinces followed suit over the next decade).Today, Mumbai is considered one of the safest and most empowering cities for women in the country.

Bombay Corporation. Women Franchise.

In the course of the discussion on the subject of women franchise, which the Bombay Corporation voted against, Mr. Jehangir Petit speaking on the propositions admitted the intellectual fitness of women but thought that the time for such a step had not arrived and it would be disastrous to the society and humanity if women left their legitimate sphere of activity and entered harder walks of life.

Mr. J.A. Wadya was in entire sympathy with the proposition. He refuted the argument advanced by Dr. Sukhia that ladies of certain communities observed purdah and therefore they, as a class, should be debarred, and said those who wanted to take their share in civic life should not be debarred from doing so. Continuing he said that the other Parsi Corporator, Mr. Dhondy had asked that if Mrs. Dhondy became a member of the Corporation, was he to remain at home and rock the cradle?

Mr. Wadia said if Mrs. Dhondy were better qualified to be a Corporator then the proper course for her was to come there and sit in the Corporation and for Mr. Dhondy to stay at home and rock the cradle. He thought the opposition to the proposal was merely the result of prejudice of men against women. If ladies did come to the Corporation there would be more dignity and sober criticism than at present.

Mr. J.P. Orr thought there were many English women in Bombay willing to serve on the Corporation. Votes were then taken, which resulted in the propositions as also the amendments on them being lost.

(The Hindu taps into its 140-year rich archives to bring you glimpses of Mumbai’s eventful past, and, lest we forget, remind us all how we got to where we are today)

Comments
Related Topics Mumbai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 26, 2019 7:20:10 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/the-long-road-to-the-voting-booth/article26369124.ece

© The Hindu

Next Story