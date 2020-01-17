The Hindu Young world quiz at BSE tomorrow

The 20th edition of The Hindu Young world quiz will be held at the BSE International Convention Centre in Mumbai on Saturday.

The quiz will be conducted in two categories. The eligibility for the junior category is students from Class IV to VI and for senior category it is Class VII to IX.

For juniors, the reporting time is 9.30 a.m. and the preliminary round will begin at 10 a.m. For seniors, the reporting time is 1.30 p.m. and the preliminary round will start at 2 p.m.

The prize distribution ceremony will be held at 4.30 p.m. All the quizzers will get participation certificates and goodie bags while winners will be felicitated by the chief guest.

More than 300 teams are expected to participate. Each team must consist of two students from the same school any number of teams from each school may participate.

The quiz is presented by LIC, regional sponsors are LIC Housing Finance Ltd. and HPCL. Banking partner is Indian Bank, cookie partner UNIBIC, nutrition partner Soulfull, gift partner Eveready and exchange partner BSE.

Sudents can register on www.thehindu.com/ywquiz or at the venue. The registration fee is ₹200 per team.