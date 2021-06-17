The Hindu In School’s mega camp a hit

The Hindu In School, in association with Parisar Asha, organised ‘Creative Kids’, a 10-day-long mega online camp, from May 31 to June 10, which saw participation of more than 165 children across India.

The camp that was curated for two age groups — juniors (7 to 10 years ) and seniors (11 to 15 years) — aimed at helping children get over the monotony of the lockdown and teach them essential life skills. Children also learnt various art and craft activities. There were also engaging sessions on language development, theatre, mind mapping, body movement, and mental health well-being.

Chief guest of the grand online graduation ceremony on the last day of the camp was actor Rajeshwari Sachdev. N. Vaidyanathan, general manager West, The Hindu Group of Publications, and Aarati Savur, CEO, Parisar Asha, were also present along with the participants and their parents.

Ms. Sachdeva applauded the efforts of Parisar Asha and The Hindu in School and urged the children to keep up the good work. Ms. Savur also appreciated the efforts of the children and the importance of their parents’ encouragement in keeping them motivated.

Mr. Vaidyanathan said such efforts were of utmost importance which contributed positively to a child’s growth. He also announced one free subscription to the Young World Club for all the participants.

The event was sponsored by Life Insurance Corporation of India and the energy partner was Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited.