The Hindu In School to conduct eco-Ganpati making workshops

Mumbai

11 August 2021 22:38 IST

The Hindu In School, in collaboration with a Mumbai-based NGO, Parisar Asha, is conducting mega eco-Ganpati making online workshops to sensitise families to the environmental contamination caused by the immersion of POP Ganesha idols.

The workshops aim to teach the participants and their family members the technique of making Ganpati idols using fire clay (shadu) or other easily available eco-friendly material and conserve the environment.

The efforts are directed towards creating a ripple effect where the trained participants can further pass the knowledge to their community members.

The workshops will be held on August 14, 15, 21 and 22, and September 4 and 5. Two batches will be conducted on each day at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m..

Children can choose the dates and batch to attend the sessions by paying a nominal fee of ₹299. To register, call at 9820955057/8828233442/9821083540 or email at info@parisarasha.com/ajit.balan@thehindu.co.in.

This initiative is being presented by Union Bank of India, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation of India is the energy partner.

The best work will be selected at the end of each session and all the winners will be awarded after the event.