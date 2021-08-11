Mumbai

The Hindu In School to conduct eco-Ganpati making workshops

The Hindu In School, in collaboration with a Mumbai-based NGO, Parisar Asha, is conducting mega eco-Ganpati making online workshops to sensitise families to the environmental contamination caused by the immersion of POP Ganesha idols.

The workshops aim to teach the participants and their family members the technique of making Ganpati idols using fire clay (shadu) or other easily available eco-friendly material and conserve the environment.

The efforts are directed towards creating a ripple effect where the trained participants can further pass the knowledge to their community members.

The workshops will be held on August 14, 15, 21 and 22, and September 4 and 5. Two batches will be conducted on each day at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m..

Children can choose the dates and batch to attend the sessions by paying a nominal fee of ₹299. To register, call at 9820955057/8828233442/9821083540 or email at info@parisarasha.com/ajit.balan@thehindu.co.in.

This initiative is being presented by Union Bank of India, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation of India is the energy partner.

The best work will be selected at the end of each session and all the winners will be awarded after the event.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 11, 2021 10:39:47 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/the-hindu-in-school-to-conduct-eco-ganpati-making-workshops/article35864788.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY