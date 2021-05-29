The Hindu In School kids’ camp from May 31

Mumbai

29 May 2021 22:25 IST

Online sessions will be held till June 11 in collaboration with Parisar Asha

The Hindu In School, in collaboration with Parisar Asha, has organised ‘Creative Kids’, a fun online camp for children from all over the country.

Parisar Asha is a Mumbai-based registered public trust that has been in the field of education since 1982. The online camp will be conducted for children in two different age groups: juniors (7 to 10 years) and seniors (11 to 15 years).

The camp, which starts on Monday and will go on till June 11, will focus on breaking the monotony of online classes and provide an opportunity for the holistic development of children.

The main aim is to help children utilise their time productively during the school break. Considering the stress and panic over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a special session on mental health, which will be conducted by experts. Parisar Asha’s professional artistes, experts, and psychologists will conduct fun activities on a range of topics from art, craft, games and language enrichment to drama, music, and movement.

The camp is sponsored by Life Insurance Corporation of India, while Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited is the energy partner. The registration fee is ₹1,500 per participant.

To register, log on to: bit.do/this-funcamp.

For further information, call: 9820955057/9821083540 or email: info@parisarasha.com or ajit.balan@thehindu.co.in