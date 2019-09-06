The Hindu Business Line’s quiz tomorrow

The Hindu Business Line launches the 17th edition of Cerebration Business Quiz, presented by Union Bank of India. The quiz targets business professionals, corporate executives, MBA aspirants, and students from India’s biggest B-schools. The quiz which is packaged as India’s toughest corporate business quiz will be held across six cities — Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Kochi, Bangalore and Mumbai.

The Mumbai regional round will be held at 10 a.m. at Hotel Sahara Star on September 7, followed by the grand finale from 2 p.m. on the same day. The registration for the quiz will entertain and sanction participation from corporates and colleges. Each team will consist of two people, representing the same college or corporate. The preliminary rounds will be held in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Kochi, Bangalore and Mumbai, with participants firstly going through a written test, post which the finals for that centre will be conducted with the top six teams.

A preliminary round of 20 questions followed by the top six teams participating in a four-round finale will be the template in all six cities. The questions for the quiz will pertain to the world of business, while the format will have questions framed in the following patterns: text, visuals, audio and video.

One team in each centre would be declared as the regional winner and would have the opportunity to fly down to Mumbai, to participate in the grand finale. The grand finale will witness six teams participating and the three most intellectual teams will win the top three spots. The Hindu BusinessLine Cerebration Business quiz will be presented by Union Bank of India and participants can register themselves by logging into http://www.cerebration.co.in. For queries, those interested could call 9899770370.