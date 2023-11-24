The first edition of Mumbai Festival to cherish spirit of inclusivity, unity of Mumbai city  

November 24, 2023 03:10 pm | Updated 03:10 pm IST

The first edition of Mumbai Festival will be held from January 20 to 28, 2024, with a mission to showcase the city’s cultural kaleidoscope. The theme, Everyone’s United, emphasises the inclusivity of Mumbai as the melting pot that welcomes and embraces everyone in the city of dreams, Sapno Ka Gateway. The festival will feature cultural and musical events, food festivals, and more.

The dates were announced at a press conference by Girish Mahajan, Minister of Tourism, Government of Maharashtra, along with Anand Mahindra, Chairperson, Mumbai Festival Advisory Committee, and B. N. Patil, director, the Directorate of Tourism, Government of Maharashtra.

The Mumbai Festival logo and the theme Sapno ka Gateway were unveiled along with the theme song composed by Shamir Tandon. Choreographer and filmmaker Remo D’Souza performed to the song along with a group of dancers.

Speaking at the launch, the Minister said, “Mumbai Festival 2024 is being organised by the Government of Maharashtra to celebrate different facets of Mumbai. The festival brings together a set of experiences and initiatives that highlight the Mumbaikars’ spirit and the city’s rich historical and cultural heritage. The festival aims to boost tourism, development and inclusiveness, and discover new opportunities and avenues in the industry.”

“Mumbai Festival 2024 is not just an event; it is poised to be one of the biggest annual festivals that India has ever witnessed,” he added.

Mumbai Festival 2024 is envisaged to be an extravagant festivity that emphasises immersive experiences, highlights the essence of Mumbai and will bring people together, as our theme rightly highlights ‘Everyone’s Invited’, said Anand Mahindra. “Through the Mumbai Festival, everyone will witness the unique celebration through multiple events amalgamating art, culture, sports, fashion, and more. This festival promises unparalleled joy, making it the pinnacle of festivities for all revellers in attendance,” he added.

There will be cultural events, the Maha Mumbai Expo, cinema and beach festival, filmmaking competition, a start-up fest, among many others.

A highlight would be Mumbai Walks wherein the icons of the city would come together to felicitate and pay tribute to the heroes of Mumbai, who include the dabbawallah, the police, bus drivers and conductors, cleaning staff etc.

Shop and Win festival, Mumbai Marathon, Kala Ghoda Arts Festival, Happy Streets, Yoga By The Bay, and Aarogyam Kidzathon are some of the other events. There will be an exhibition of photographs on Mumbai and what the city has seen over the years.