The city and its guardians, through a lens

The landmarks of Mumbai as well as their guardians, the Mumbai Police, form the subject of this year’s Mumbai Police calendar.

Shot by photographer Pravin Talan, the calendar was unveiled by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at the Mumbai Police’s annual Umang festival on January 19. From the recently re-introduced mounted police unit to a policewoman kissing her baby, each page of the calendar evokes a varied response.

“The calendar is more about Mumbai and its relationship with the police force. While talking about Mumbai, we cannot forget its heritage monuments and the variety of people that stay here. Every picture has a different and a well-known landmark in the background while the police are seen doing what they do best,” Mr. Talan said.

The calendar includes a picture of a woman and her daughter in an early morning workout on Marine Drive, while a policeman is seen patrolling on a Segway bike. “This itself tells many stories. The bike talks about how the police have been adopting newer technologies for policing, the citizens and high-rise buildings in the backdrop signify that the city feels safe and the birds flying around describe the freedom of flight,” he said.

Many pictures do not tell stories directly, he said, such as one where a policewoman is standing in a market during Christmas or another where policemen are standing guard during a religious gathering. Both the pictures are meant to signify that the mere presence of police at the right time is enough to secure the city.

“One of the pictures that garnered a lot of praise was of a policewoman holding her child and kissing her forehead, which aims to bring out the mother within the police officer. It shows a mother's love even as she is fulfilling her duty as a guardian of the city,” Mr. Talan said.

Other pictures include those of Belgian Malinois sniffer dogs used by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and the Quick Response Team practising a river-crossing exercise. “The Mumbai Police are well known for their rapport with the people, which is shown in a picture of Versova fish market, where a policewoman is engaged in a light exchange with fish sellers. Another picture shows a policewoman holding an awareness session for young women,” Mr. Talan said.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve said, “Mumbai Police love, understand and care for Mumbaikars, and draw their strength from the indomitable spirit of this city. Safeguarding and managing this maximum city is a colossal task. This calendar captures the moods of Mumbaikars along with the men and women from the Mumbai Police that serve and secure them.”