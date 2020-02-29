That bus might actually be a science expo on wheels

If you see a luxury bus parked at a municipal school over the next one week, chances are that it is actually carrying a science exhibition on wheels. Two buses with exhibits created by municipal schools from Mumbai and Pune were flagged off by Nawab Malik, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister on Friday.

The buses will be visiting 17 schools run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for a week. Called HiTech Express, the project, is an initiative of Salaam Bombay Foundation.

“Events like these change the prevailing mindset of society. Given the government’s emphasis on skill development, preparing for 21st century careers requires training in new age technologies. The workforce needs to be skilled and efficient, and we also need to think more about how we can use artificial intelligence in bridging the gap where there is a lack of manpower,” Mr. Malik said.

Gaurav Arora, vice president, Salaam Bombay Foundation, said all the exhibits were developed by students from Class VII to IX from various municipal schools.

“The best projects from a total of five schools from Mumbai and Pune were selected for this project. Today we are focusing on new age technologies as part of our skill development programmes. In the next week we plan to reach at least 3,000 children spread over 17 BMC schools to inspire them. The buses will also visit the Nehru Science Centre and Bhabha Atomic Research Centre,” Mr. Arora said.

Among the exhibits on display was a hospital robot created by Rashmi Saini and Shruti Mahapatra, students of Maratha Mandir school in Worli.

“The robot has two sensors which move 90 degrees and operates on a DC motor and a battery. The robot can be very helpful at times when epidemics like coronavirus break out across nations. The patients can get what they need with the help of this robot without any other human being being exposed to the virus,” Ms. Saini said.

Other projects on the buses included Toro, a robot which could speak in 10 Indian languages and five foreign languages, a water dispenser that, with the help of ultrasonic sensors, helps save water by dispensing only as much water as required, a 3D printer, and a smart glove for visually impaired.