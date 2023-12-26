Thank you for the music, MAMMA MIA!

December 26, 2023 04:58 pm | Updated 04:59 pm IST

The Grand Theatre at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) is running houseful these days; why wouldn’t they with the worldwide smash hit musical, MAMMA MIA! Its debut show in India has been playing from November 29, with people from all age groups — even teenagers who were introduced to ABBA’s hits by their parents — watching the live musical performance.

With music and lyrics by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus’, MAMMA MIA! is written by Catherine Johnson, directed by Phyllida Lloyd and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast. The production is designed by Mark Thompson, with lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Andrew Bruce and Bobby Aitken, and musical supervision, additional material and arrangements by Martin Koch.

As we settle down, an announcement in the theatre suggests that we put our phone on silent and issues a clear instruction of no photos and videos of the show. The screen rolls up and we see a young girl in a frill skirt and top, sitting next to a post box with letters in her hand, leaning back on the white and blue walls. The set instantly makes the audience visualize the feeling of an idyllic Greek island. She looks at the letters, and sings, ‘I Have a Dream, a Song to Sing...’.

This is Sophie Sheridan, played by actress Jess Michelmore. The soon-to-be-a-bride, Sophie, is sending the letters to her mother, Donna’s (played by Sara Poyzer) lovers from the past — Bill Austin (played by Phil Corbitt, Harry Bright (played by Neal Craig) and Sam Carmichael (played by Richard Standing).

When Sophie’s two best friends arrive, she shares this secret that she believes one of her mother’s three lovers , could be her biological father. At this point, the three girls read Sophie’s mother’s romantic diary and sing, ‘Honey honey, how you thrill me…Ah-ha…’.

The heart- warming story of a mother and daughter unfolds to the timeless hits of legendary Swedish band ABBA. The 22 chartbusters include Dancing Queen, Super Trouper, The Winner Takes it All, Waterloo and a special performance towards the end, by all the artistes, that will make the audience jive.

Sophie’s mother, Donna, is a tavern hostess who earlier used to front a band named, ‘Donna and Dynamos’ with her friends Tanya (played by Sarah Earnshaw) and Rosie (played by Nicky Swift) who are also here for the wedding. With friends and bandmates meeting after ages, they sit down at the table and Sophie pours them wine and introduces them to her fiance, Sky (played by Christopher Foley). Here, the three women recall the old days, how life has been for them, appreciating Donna for braving all the odds, working hard, raising a daughter without any support and it is the time to tap our feet to, ‘Money, money, money…’.

When her possible fathers arrive at the island, Sophie is thrilled and overwhelmed to see them but also feeling lost than ever before at not knowing who her biological father could be. There is excitement, confusion and also fear of not informing her mother about the invitation she sent out to them. Meanwhile, one of the dad’s spots a guitar kept in a corner and he picks it up and Sophie sings along, ‘Thank you for the music, the songs I’m singing…’.

Donna eventually bumps into the three men, is surprised and shocked to see all the three ex-lovers on the island and the master piece, ‘Mamma mia, here I go again...’ is sung.

Donna is convinced that they are upto no good and are here to ruin her daughter’s wedding. She escapes to her room, sulking about the situation but Rosie and Tanya do their best to cheer her up by singing, ‘Chiquitita, tell me what’s wrong…’.

This union of friends is so beautiful where the three women try to discover themselves — do they still have the same punk they had during their chic rock band days — as they perform ‘Dancing queen…’ and none of us in the audience could keep ourselves settled on our seats.

The 2 hour 35 minutes sensational feel-good musical is filled with the myriad emotions of human relationships. Before the dads arrived, Sophie had thought that she would be able to tell at the first glance which one was her biological father, but now she is clueless. She desperately wants her real father to walk her down the aisle on her wedding. Hearing her disturbed, Sky, tries to cheer her up singling, ‘Lay all your love on me…’ while his friends try to take him away for a deep-sea dive, an island tradition of throwing a bachelor party.

In the evening, there is a party for Sophie as well, where Donna, Rosie and Tanya make their band return with their performance on, ‘’Super trouper beams are gonna blind me…’ in beautiful costumes that took us back to the 60s era. At the party, the three dads, Sam, Bill and Harry being the only men around, are receiving a lot of attention from girls for being the only men around and it is the time for iconic, ‘Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!...’ Sophie spends time with each of the three men to connect dots that could prove who her biological father is and the song, ‘The name of the game...’ is sung, leaving Sophie hopelessly confused. The party continues to the song, ‘’Voulez-vous…’.

In the second act, the curtain rolls up to Sophie dreaming, in a white night-suit, a bed that looks set in the floating clouds and fog. This is a nightmare Sophie is dreaming about her own wedding where all the three dads are fighting to give her away, ‘Under attack, I’m being taken…’.

Seeing Sophie hurting, Sam approaches Donna about his suspicions that he could possibly be the dad but Donna drags him down the past, ‘One of us had to go…’. This scene shows the narrative that they both wish they could go back in time when they were close and open with one another, ‘Nothing else can save me, S.O.S...’

Sophie and Sam also bond when Sam tries to give her fatherly advice about making choices in life; she is too young, she should explore the world before getting married. Post this, Sophie rethinks her decision on marriage and Sky, and ‘Knowing me, knowing you…’ shows the couple drifting apart amidst all this drama.

On the wedding day, as Sophie comes to Donna , it is an emotional scene. It is hard for Donna to believe her little girl is getting married and she sings, ‘’Slipping through my fingers all the time…’. When Sam approaches Donna again, she dismisses him with ‘The winner takes it all…’.

There is an attraction growing between Rosie and Bill and at the church, seeing no one’s around, Rosie decides to take matters into her own hands and woos him with, ‘Take a chance on me…’.

Amidst all this, Sophie has clarity on one decision by now — she wants her mother to give her away at her wedding. But as she walks down the alter, she listens to her gut feeling and announces, ‘I am not ready’ and calls off her wedding.

At this moment, Sam takes the courage and quips, ‘But someone else is!’ and he asks Donna to marry him. Shocked but happy, Donna sings, ‘I do, I do, I do, I do, I do…’. By now Sophie is not bothered about who her real dad is but now she has three dads who love her. The story ends with the same song, ‘I have a dream…’ and Sophie leaves with Sky to explore the world.

More about MAMMA MIA!

This set at NMACC is akin to the set design in the West End, London.

Nick Grace, Associate Producer for the MAMMA MIA! UK and International Tour informs, “For some actors, this is their first big musical show. The leading lady in the show, Sara Poyzer has played Donna Sheridan, for many years now.”

The best part is, all the songs are sung live by the cast, accompanied by a wonderful live band.

The complex sound design for MAMMA MIA! by award-winning sound designers, is recreated in every theatre they play.

The team tours with its own sound team and equipment including all the head-mics microphones the cast uses. Nick said, “In this instance, they also used the theatre’s in-house speakers as they are best- in- class and designed for the space. The clarity of the sound is a combination of his mixing the show live, the quality of musicians in the specially created orchestra pit at NMACC, the musical arrangements and the clarity of the diction from our cast.”

The MAMMA MIA! UK and International Tour is produced by Judy Craymer, Richard East and Björn Ulvaeus for Littlestar in association with Universal and NGM.

India is the final season of the current tour. After the final performance in India on January 7, the production will return to the UK and the international tour will take a short break before resuming next Spring.

Did you know? MAMMA MIA! Is the 3rd longest running musical in West End history. It has been seen by over 65 million people worldwide. The musical has been presented globally across 50 productions in 16 languages. It has premiered in 450+ major cities around the world. The Super Trouper costumes use 400 metres of Lycra and 33,000 rhinestones sewn by hand.

MAMMA MIA! The Smash Hit Musical based on the songs of ABBA, at The Grand Theatre, NMACC, Jio World Centre, BKC, till January 7. Tickets start from ₹ 1200. For booking, check nmacc.com or bookmyshow.com