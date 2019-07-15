Thane RTO puts road safety in first gear

Campaigns to mourn road deaths, use of social media and stricter tests for driving licences are some of the initiatives that will soon be implemented by the Regional Transport Office, Thane, which covers Navi Mumbai, Kalyan, Vasai, and Palghar.

Ravindra Gaikwad, who was absolved of charges of irregularity in January, after a 12-year-long probe, has taken over as the chief of Thane RTO and Konkan Region. Mr. Gaikwad, who took charge last week, said road safety has been a major concern for the government as 1.5 lakh people died in road accidents last year.

“With almost two lakh deaths caused by road accidents in the last three years, I am very surprised that people are not vocal about the issue. This is an extremely serious concern,” he said. The officer plans to conduct mourning campaigns where families who have lost their loved ones due to road accidents will share their experience. “It will act as a wake-up call for many, especially those who do not follow the rules,” he said.

As the chief of the road safety cell of Maharashtra, Mr. Gaikwad and his team have in the past taken up various campaigns to increase awareness of road safety. One such initiative was the ‘Horn Not Ok’ campaign of 2018, where cricketers like Hardik Pandya and Shikhar Dhawan participated in a celebrity cricket match to endorse the cause.

While campaigns are being drawn up, a new region brings along different challenges. “In comparison with other parts of the city where vehicles are bumper to bumper, Thane and the Konkan region have roads with plenty of space where people are tempted to speed. As a result, there are frequent reports of accidents on the Vasai-Virar road and the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway,” Mr. Gaikwad said.

Given the trend among youth to drive their bikes rashly at night, many times under the influence of alcohol, the RTO plans to have four flying squads who will frequently check and catch offenders who do not wear helmets or drink and drive. “If the citizens do not comply with the rules, we will suspend their licences,” he said.

In order to make the city safer, the team has started tightening the process of issuing driving licences. “We are planning to make the driver’s test stricter,” Mr. Gaikwad said. The RTO also plans to have a more stringent document verification process as it has been observed that parents help their children get a driving licence early by producing fake certificates.

With the high frequency of heavy vehicles on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, the office also plans to conduct rigorous vehicle inspections and break tests. “We will be adding a road safety desk in every office where people can reach out to us with their problems. We will also conduct regular seminars and workshops in schools and colleges to raise awareness about road safety,” Mr. Gaikwad said.