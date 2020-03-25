Thane resident makes hoax calls to avoid going to office

With black marketeers and fraudsters being quick to capitalise on the ongoing novel coronavirus frenzy, mischief mongers don’t seem to be far behind.

A Thane resident, unwilling to go to work while most around him were enjoying work from home, allegedly made hoax calls to the police with false complaints about his own workplace on Monday evening. The police were not amused and slapped a case under the Disaster Management Act against him.

Part of select few

According to the Kasarwadavli police, the accused, Shreyas Gawas, works with a private firm that provides back office support to private banks. The police said Mr. Gawas was among the 10 to 15 people selected to come to work to maintain the company’s servers while the rest of the staff was permitted to work from home.

“Mr. Gawas first called the Thane Police control room on Monday evening and said a large number of people were working at his office, which was in contravention of the curfew orders issued by the government. The information and his contact number were conveyed to us and we sent a team to the spot. However, we found Mr. Gawas’s claims to be false,” senior police inspector Kishore Khairnar said.

A constable then contacted Mr. Gawas, who insisted that his information was correct. The constable told him that nothing of the sort had been found at the spot, and cautioned him against spreading rumours in the current atmosphere. Mr. Gawas, however, made several more calls to the control room and the constable, insisting that he was right and demanding action against his employers.

No heed to warnings

“We repeatedly warned him saying now was not the time to indulge in rumour mongering and that it would attract severe penalty. However, he still did not desist, after which we registered a case against him. Inquiries so far indicate that he committed the offence to cause problems for his employer as he did not want to go to work. He is yet to be arrested,” Mr. Khairnar said.

Mr. Gawas has been booked for giving false information to a public servant with intent to use his lawful power to harm others and making a statement conducive to public mischief under the Indian Penal Code, and provisions of the Disaster Management Act.