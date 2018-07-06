Thane murder: cousin held on suspicion of affair with victim

A day after a Mumbra resident killed his wife and committed suicide after recording a confession on his cell phone, Shil Daighar police have arrested his cousin for abetment to suicide.

The deceased, Ajeet Pujari, had allegedly bludgeoned his wife, Priyanka, to death in their house on Wednesday afternoon. He then recorded a video of himself, in which he said that he had committed the murder because he suspected her of having an extra-marital affair with his cousin, Ganesh Rao. Ajeet then sent the video to Priyanka’s sister, after which he killed himself.

Police officials said Priyanka’s father registered a complaint against Mr. Rao on Thursday after which he was arrested and charged with abetment to suicide under the Indian Penal Code.

“Ajeet, in his confessional video, clearly mentions that he holds Ganesh responsible for his actions which, coupled with the complaint given by Priyanka’s father, was the basis of our FIR,” Senior Police Inspector Sushil Jawale, Shil Daighar police station, said.

The police were alerted about the incident by Priyanka’s father late on Wednesday night. Priyanka’s sister, after receiving the video, alerted her father, who rushed to the Pujari residence and found Priyanka and Ajeet dead. He then called the police control room, after which the bodies were taken for post-mortem.

Strained ties

Ajeet, who worked for a private firm, married Priyanka in 2010. The police said that relations were strained between the couple, and Priyanka would often complain to her father about Ajeet assaulting her after coming home drunk.

The police are now recording statements from other members of the family and neighbours of the couple regarding the marital discord between them.