Six children injured after shed falls in Maharashtra's Thane

As many as six children were injured after a shed fell in the football ground in Maharashtra’s Thane on June 21, officials said.

“On June 21 at around 11:42 pm six children out of 17 children, who were playing in a football ground in Thane, were injured after a shed fell in the ground,” the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said.

According to the officials, the injured children have been admitted to Bethany Hospital, Thane for treatment.

After the incident, Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik reached the hospital and met the injured children.

“17-18 children had gone to play football on the campus. Due to the wind, a roof from another society fell on the children. During this seven children were injured. Out of which 4 children are fine and 3 are in critical condition. I have discussed this incident with the Chief Minister [Eknath Shinde]. He said that the family should not face any kind of problem. They [injured] are being treated well,” he said.

Further details are awaited.