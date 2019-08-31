Thane local hits buffer at CSMT; none injured

A local train hit the buffer at the end of the platform at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Friday. As a result, the train that was coming from Thane was halted for around 20 minutes.

Shivaji Sutar, chief PRO, Central Railway, said, “The incident occurred at 2.28 p.m. on platform number 3. There were no injuries to any passengers and no damage to the train.”

This is the second such incident this year at CSMT. On April 26, a train had hit the buffer on platform number 1. The motorman in that case died a week later, with the unions alleging that he was under stress due to the inquiry initiated after the incident.

However, railway officials said this case seems less straightforward. An official said, “The train arrived a few minutes before the incident and halted properly. All the passengers had alighted. But when the train started again, it hit the buffer.”

The official said while negligence by the motorman could be a cause, they are conducting an inquiry to ascertain whether there could also be a fault in the system.