Thane-Kalyan belt sees around 50% voting, sporadic mishaps

Sporadic mishaps were reported in Thane and Mumbra as the region went to vote on Monday, with the situation being largely peaceful.

The first incident was reported around 3.30 p.m. near Thane Civil Hospital, where Sunil Khambe, a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) worker, was taken into custody after he allegedly threw ink at a polling booth.

“Our personnel, who were on duty at the polling booth, immediately restrained Mr. Khambe and brought him to the police station. We contacted the Election Commission and registered an offence against Mr. Khambe under the People’s Representation Act and the Indian Penal Code,” senior police inspector Ramrao Somvanshi, Thane Nagar police station, said. Mr. khambe was later released on bail.

Meanwhile, Ruben Mascarenhas, national joint secretary of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), alleged that AAP volunteers were assaulted by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers in Almas Colony and on Dargah Road in Mumbra. While personnel on patrolling duty confirmed that some people were taken to the police station after a disturbance at Almas Colony, senior police inspector Madhukar Kad could not be reached.

Questionable decision

The Mumbra-Kalwa constituency has for the last two years been the stronghold of NCP leader Jitendra Awhad, who is pitted against actor and Shiv Sena candidate, Dipali Sayyed, this time. Several voters in the Mumbra Kausa area expressed doubt over the Sena’s strategy of pitting an actor against a leader who has been very visible among the people of the area. As of 6 p.m, 50.14% voting was recorded in the constituency.

“We have seen Mr. Awhad actively participate in local issues, right from the time that he started championing the cause of Ishrat Jahaan and her family. Even if Ms. Sayyed does get elected, she will have a lot to prove and not much time to do it,” Muzammil Khan, a Kausa resident, said.

Ishrat, a Mumbra resident, was 19-years-old when she was gunned down with three others in an alleged fake encounter by the Gujarat police in 2004, with the police claiming that they were Lashkar-e-Tayyaba terrorists.

The Kalyan Rural constituency will witness a very close competition this time, with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) candidate Pramod Patil and Sena candidate Ramesh Mhatre at the forefront. Mr. Patil is the brother of former MLA Ramesh Patil of the MNS, while Mr. Mhatre is an old-time Sena hand, having worked for decades in the Kalyan area. The constituency recorded 46.16% voting as of 6 p.m.