Thane GRP arrest four for operating fatka racket

The Thane Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested four people on Monday for allegedly running a fatka racket in Thane and are believed to be involved in five incidents in January this year. Of the four who were arrested Hussain Shah (24) and Danish Sheikh (25) stole mobile phones from train commuters by slapping and distracting them, while Bilal Khan (25) and Mohammad Sayyed (32) sold them, the police said.

“Shah and Sheikh had a previous record of committing fatka crimes in the region. We checked our records and located their current whereabouts,” said Smita Dhakne, senior police inspector, Thane GRP station. They have been charged under Section 382 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to committing theft by acts that may have resulted in death. Ms. Dhakne said the two are under police custody and being interrogated.

Police officials said Mr. Shah and Mr. Sheikh used to commit the crime at Vitawa, which lies between Thane and Kalwa stations.

Though the police suspected their involvement for some time their current whereabouts were not known.

Traced to Kashimira

Mr. Shah was traced to Kashimira in Mira Road. Upon sustained interrogation, he confessed to the crime and led the police to Mr. Sheikh. The duo had stolen five mobile phones from their fatka operations worth ₹56,700. Police officials said it wasn’t the value of the phone but the increase in the frequency of the thefts around mid-January which caught their attention.

The two sold the five phones to Mr. Khan, who lived in their area, who in turn sold them to Mr. Sayyed, a resident of Andheri. “We managed to get back the five phones. Khan and Sayyed have also been arrested for selling stolen mobile phones under Section 411 of the IPC,” a GRP official said.