Thane girl, 17, stabs father for molesting her

Mumbai: A 48-year-old man was admitted to hospital after he was stabbed by his daughter when he allegedly tried to molest her. The vicitm, aged 17, knocked on her neighbour’s door on Tuesday night to relate the incident.

Police said the Class XI student and her father, a welder by profession, stay in Panch Pakhadi, Thane (West). The girl’s mother left her father some years ago.

They said on Tuesday night, the accused was inebriated and began making obscene references to his daughter. Clearly discomfited, the girl tried to busy herself with studies, but the accused began touching her inappropriately. She initially ignored it, but when the accused tried undressing her, she fought back.

An officer at Naupada police station said, “The scuffle turned violent. The accused tried to overpower the victim, inflicting scratches in the process, but she managed to break free and ran to the kitchen. When he followed her inside, the victim, in a bid to defend herself, picked up a kitchen knife and stabbed him.”

When her father fell bleeding, she went to a neighbour's and narrated the incident. The neighbour called an ambulance and took the accused to Thane Civil Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. Hospital authorities subsequently informed Naupada police station of the incident.

POCSO case lodged

After subjecting the victim to medical tests, the police recorded her detailed statement on the sequence of events leading up to the scuffle. Later, a case of outraging a woman’s modesty and assault was registered against her father under the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

Senior PI Chandrakant Jadhav, Naupada police station, said, “The accused was transferred to JJ Hospital in Byculla for further treatment. We’re waiting for him to recover enough for us to question him.”

The victim told the police that her father is an alcoholic and was an abusive husband, due to which her mother left him a few years ago. She remarried, but her second husband refused to look after the girl, who ended up staying with her father. The police will be conducting inquiries in the area to find out if the accused has similarly targeted other minors.