Thane doctors boycott all non-essential services

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), Thane, on Wednesday protested the passing of the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill 2019 in the Lok Sabha, by staying away from all non-essential services.

IMA Thane branch president, Dr. Dinkar Desai, said the reason the IMC is protesting is because Section 32 of the NMC Bill provides for licensing 3.5 lakh unqualified, non-medical people to practise modern medicine. “The term, community health provider, has been vaguely defined to allow anyone connected with modern medicine to get registered with the NMC and be licensed to practise modern medicine.”

“The struggle to redeem the health of the nation is our privilege. Also, we will never allow licensing unqualified non-medical persons to treat patients as this will be dangerous,” Dr. Desai said. “The NMC Bill says this technique will be used in villages or far-flung rural areas but when they get their licences, these non-medical practitioners can start practising medicine wherever they want to,” he said.

Doctors said this meant that persons without a medical background would become eligible to practise modern medicine. Since this would ‘legalise quackery,’ it can never be accepted by the country’s medical fraternity, they said. Explaining other reasons to oppose the NMC Bill, Dr. Deepak Baid said, “The Bill also says that after MBBS, you need to give one more exam called ‘NEXT’, which means till you pass the exam, you cannot practise medicine as a doctor. We oppose this.”

Criticising the move to have 50% of the admission fee in all private medical colleges in India under the Union government control, Dr. Baid said, “Today, the fees for MBBS and postgraduation is beyond the most people’s capacity. Most medical colleges are run by politicians and introduction of this clause will allow them to increase fees the way they want to, for 50% of seats. The fees should be regulated for all seats except management and non-resident Indian quota.”

Thane IMC members also burned a copy of the NMC Bill with over 100 doctors in attendance.