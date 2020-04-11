Thane district to shut all vegetable, fruit shops till April 14

With people failing to observe lockdown rules, Thane District Collector Rajesh Narvekar issued orders directing all municipal corporations and municipal councils in the district to shut all vegetable and fruit shops from Friday midnight till April 14, the last day of the nationwide lockdown.

Thane district includes major municipal corporations such as Thane, Navi Mumbai, Mira Road-Bhayander, Kalyan-Dombivli, Ulhasnagar, Bhiwandi-Nizampur and municipal councils such as Ambernath, Badlapur-Kulgaon, Shahapur, and Murbad.

Mr. Narvekar said strict action will be taken against those who don’t observe the lockdown.