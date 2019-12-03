Thane businessman files extortion complaint against gangster

A businessman from Thane district has complained to the police that he got extortion calls and messages from fugitive gangster Ejaz Lakdawala demanding ₹2 crore from him, an official said on Monday.

The complainant, who is into the business of sale and purchase of buffaloes in Kalyan town, told the police that he received the first extortion call on November 22 when he was on way to Nashik with his friends, police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar said.

Murder threat

The caller allegedly identified himself as Lakdawala and made a demand of ₹2 crore. The caller also warned the businessman that if he failed to pay the money, he would be killed, she said, quoting the complaint.

The businessman later received several calls from the same number but he did not pick them up. He then started getting text messages, stating that he was not picking up the calls and repeating the demand for money. The businessman lodged a complaint with the Bazarpeth police on Saturday night.

No arrest

A case was registered under Sections 385 and 387 (whoever, in order to commit extortion, puts a person in fear of injury) of the Indian Penal Code, Ms. Narkar said. No arrest was made so far, she said, adding a probe is under way.

Lakdawala, who once worked for underworld don Dawood Ibrahim before forming his own gang, is currently absconding. He is wanted in several cases of alleged extortion, attempt to kill, and rioting.