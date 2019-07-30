Thane building evacuated after balcony collapses

A four-storey private building housing 30 families was evacuated on Monday after part of it collapsed, at Rabodi in Thane. No one was injured in the mishap.

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) officials said at 3.03 p.m., the balcony and parapet of the first floor of Ajanta building fell. The building is 20 years old, but has not been declared dilapidated.

“The building was evacuated under the supervision of the Mumbai disaster management cell, Rabodi police and office of the Public Works Department executive engineer. A structural auditor has been deployed to assess the condition of the building,” TMC public relations officer Sandeep Malvi said.

The residents were shifted to a civic community hall by local NCP corporator Suhas Desai.

“Rabodi police and TMC teams reached the spot immediately and all the families were brought out safely,” senior police inspector R.M. Somvanshi said.