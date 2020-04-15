Testing a must for dialysis, cancer and pregnant patients

To protect frontline health workers from getting infected, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has now made COVID-19 testing mandatory for dialysis patients, cancer patients requiring chemotherapy, and pregnant women requiring a C-section before the procedure is conducted.

The city’s health infrastructure is under severe strain after several nurses and doctors contracted the virus. Byculla’s Saboo Siddiqui Hospital and Dadar’s Shushrusha Hospital, which offer dialysis, had to be shut down after patients tested positive and infected staffers. Millat Nagar Hospital in Jogeshwari had to stop operations after two patients registered for dialysis tested positive. The hospital was disinfected and re-opened.

The BMC had earlier issued a circular directing dialysis centres to screen all patients for COVID-19 symptoms. Centres can create a separate dialysis facility for positive patients. Any centre violating these directions can face punitive action. COVID-19 patients can also be referred to Kasturba, KEM, Saifee, SevenHills and Nanavati hospitals for dialysis.

The BMC has now decided to expand mandatory testing to cancer patients requiring chemotherapy and pregnant women requiring a C-section.

Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi said, “Doctors had stopped taking these patients. The management of Tata Hospital said their staff is getting infected. That is why we took this decision. [These patients] will be tested even if they have no symptoms. All of these people are now being proactively pre-tested. Besides, for COVID-19 cases we have set aside separate dialysis machines.”

However, there are fears these patients will lose valuable time as reports take at least four days. Besides, dialysis and chemotherapy are treatments that are repeated regularly.