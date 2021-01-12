Test ride turns fatal for 26-year-old from Taloja

A 26-year-old man from Taloja Phase II died after he hit the divider on Palm Beach Road on Monday afternoon while testing his friend’s sports bike.

The deceased, identified as Swapnil Chandrkant Zingade, was riding the bike his friend purchased on Monday. According to the police, Zingade, a sales executive with Organ India, met his friend Abdul Ansari at Seawoods.

“Mr. Ansari bought a second hand Suzuki Hayabusa for ₹7.50 lakh. While Mr. Ansari had some work at Seawoods, Zingade, who was a professional rider, asked for a trial round of the bike,” assistant police inspector Swapnil Ijjapawar from Nerul police station said.

Zingade then rode towards Palm Beach Road and started driving at over 150 km per hour. “On the Belapur lane, near the pond, the road has a curve. Due to the speed that he was riding, he could not handle the bike and rammed into the divider,” Mr. Ijjapawar said.

He was declared dead on arrival at hospital. “He received head injury due to which he died on the spot,” senior police inspector Shyam Shinde from Nerul police station said.