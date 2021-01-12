Test ride turns fatal for 26-year-old from Taloja

A 26-year-old man from Taloja Phase II died after he hit the divider on Palm Beach Road on Monday afternoon while testing his friend’s sports bike.
The deceased, identified as Swapnil Chandrkant Zingade, was riding the bike his friend purchased on Monday. According to the police, Zingade, a sales executive with Organ India, met his friend Abdul Ansari at Seawoods.
“Mr. Ansari bought a second hand Suzuki Hayabusa for ₹7.50 lakh. While Mr. Ansari had some work at Seawoods, Zingade, who was a professional rider, asked for a trial round of the bike,” assistant police inspector Swapnil Ijjapawar from Nerul police station said.
Zingade then rode towards Palm Beach Road and started driving at over 150 km per hour. “On the Belapur lane, near the pond, the road has a curve. Due to the speed that he was riding, he could not handle the bike and rammed into the divider,” Mr. Ijjapawar said.
He was declared dead on arrival at hospital. “He received head injury due to which he died on the spot,” senior police inspector Shyam Shinde from Nerul police station said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath