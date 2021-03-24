Test, negative report must for entering malls in Navi Mumbai on weekends

Navi Mumbai

24 March 2021

Civic body orders opening of COVID-19 Care Centres in phases

With COVID-19 cases rising, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has issued a notice to the shopping malls directing them to make rapid antigen test mandatory for entry of visitors after 4 p.m. every Friday and for the whole day on Saturdays and Sundays. The entry should be allowed if the antigen report is negative or with a RT-PCR negative report of the last 72 hours.

NMMC Commissioner Abhijit Bangar has also asked officials to open the temporarily closed COVID-19 Care Centres in phases and reactivate the mobile antigen van for housing societies. Two of the 14 such centres would be reserved for women.

Department stores have been asked to start a token system by deciding on the number of visitors allowed at one time depending on space. “Regular checks will be carried out in malls and stores and a fine of ₹50,000 will be levied on the management each time a mall is found to be overcrowded without proper social distancing. Malls and stores will be shut completely if fines are imposed twice and violations are observed a third time,” Mr. Bangar said.

Similarly, all the public parks will remain open only from 5.30 a.m to 10 a.m..

“Since March 10, there has been a significant spike in the number of patients infected with the virus. Crowds in malls, department stores or parks, and violations of COVID-19 safety rules can further increase the cases,” Mr. Bangar said.

Of the 14 COVID-19 Care Centres, 13 had been temporarily shut and only the 1,200-bed jumbo facility at the CIDCO exhibition centre was functioning, which now has more than 800 beds occupied. Of the 39 vaccination centres, the government-run ones which were functioning five days a week have now been asked to be operational on all seven days with three of them — Nerul, Airoli and Vashi hospitals — working for 24 hours.

On August 20, 2020, the NMMC had reported its highest single-day surge of 477 cases. On March 22, the cases once again crossed 400 to reach 416. On Tuesday, Navi Mumbai added 456 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths. The total case tally now is 60,476 of whom 3,281 are active while the fatality toll stands at 1,155.