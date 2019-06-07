Terror messages in Uran: ‘mentally unstable’ man held

A 33-year-old man from Khopta village in Uran, who claimed to be mentally unstable, was arrested on Thursday afternoon for allegedly writing terror messages on a bridge.

Ashok Dudhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone II, said, “He has confessed to having written the terror messages on a pillar of the Khopta bridge.”

While the suspect himself said he has psychological issues, the police are verifying his claim. “We will find out if he has links with IS, and if the health issue claims are just made up to get away without any charges. He said he has been undergoing treatment for the last two years,” senior police inspector Jagdish Kulkarni, Uran police station, said.

The suspect, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, has been staying in Uran since 2005 and has been working as a forklift handler. His wife has gone to her home town in Nepal to deliver their third child. “He has confessed to having written the messages around 15 days ago. He said he got all the information from TV news. The intention of the suspect is not yet clear, and we are trying to find out why he wrote pro-IS messages,” Mr. Kulkarni said.

According to the police, though the suspect seems weird, he is very calm and hence, it is difficult to conclude about his intentions and mental health. He was arrested under Section 153 (A)(1)(b) (committing any act which is prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony between different religious, racial, language or regional groups or castes or communities, and which disturbs or is likely to disturb the public tranquillity) of the IPC and produced before court. He has been remanded in police custody till June 12.

Some villagers, who had gone under the bridge to consume alcohol on June 2, saw the messages and informed the police. The messages read, “Atank ka aaka Abu Baker Al Bagdadi, duniya aur do jahan ka khoonkhar atankwadi Abu Baker Al Bagdadi, ISIS Islamic State ke ladke sabse tej’ (sic) [Abu Baker Al Baghdadi, the leader of terrorists, dangerous the world over. The boys of the Islamic State are the sharpest].”

There was also a map made of Uran. Words like Hafiz Saeed, Baghdadi, Dhoni, AAP and Kejriwal were also written.