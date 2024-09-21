GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tension in Dharavi over bid to demolish ‘illegal’ part of mosque

The matter escalated on Saturday morning as soon as Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation personnel accompanied by police personnel arrived with a bulldozer; matter resolved after trustees sought five days to pull down the encroachment

Updated - September 21, 2024 11:02 pm IST - MUMBAI

Purnima Sah

A move by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to demolish an alleged illegal portion of a mosque in Dharavi, Mumbai, sparked tension and led to protests by people in the area.

On Friday night representatives of the Masjid Mehboob-e-Subhani put out a notice saying the BMC was coming with full police protection on Saturday to demolish a part of the mosque which is on 90 Feet Road. “We request you all to gather in large numbers before 9 a.m.,” the notice added.

Local residents started gathering from Friday night and by Saturday morning, hundreds of residents had gathered to oppose the demolition. There was heavy security deployment with the police requesting the residents to not engage in damaging public or private property or vehicles and allow smooth flow of traffic.

Later, at a joint meeting with the civic officials and Dharavi police, the trustees of the mosque sought four to five days to remove the encroached parts of the mosque, said a BMC official.

Mohammad Mansoor, treasurer of the mosque, said that the masjid is more than 50 years old. Two years back, the community collected ₹70 lakh to redevelop the mosque as it was in a dilapidated condition. “The mosque was earlier a ground plus two floors structure. Now it has an additional floor. After this, we started getting notice from the BMC saying the height of the mosque is unauthorised and we must demolish the minaret.”

Sayed Munawar Ali, district president of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, said the entire area falls under Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) and all the structures will eventually be demolished. “If that is the case, then why is the BMC in a hurry? Why are they causing unnecessary unrest among people?”

Published - September 21, 2024 10:58 pm IST

