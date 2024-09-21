GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tension in Dharavi as locals thwart BMC's move to raze 'illegal' portion of mosque

A large number of police personnel have been deployed there to prevent any untoward incident in view of the prevailing situation

Published - September 21, 2024 01:40 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Screengrab of the visuals in Dharavi.

Screengrab of the visuals in Dharavi. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tension prevailed in Dharavi slum on Saturday (September 21, 2024) after hundreds of local residents gathered on a road and opposed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's plan to pull down an alleged illegal portion of a mosque, an official said.

A large number of police personnel have been deployed there to prevent any untoward incident in view of the prevailing situation, he said.

"A team of BMC officials from G-North administrative ward reached the 90 Feet Road in Dharavi around 9 a.m. to demolish alleged illegal portion of Mehboob-E-Subhani masjid. Soon, a large number of local residents gathered at the spot and stopped the civic officials from entering the lane where the mosque is located," the police official said.

"Later, hundreds of people also assembled outside the Dharavi police station located there and squatted on the road to protest against the civic body's move," he said.

Heavy police 'bandobast' has been deployed and the situation is under control, the official said.

A delegation from the mosque, BMC officials and Dharavi police are currently holding talks to resolve the issue, he added.

Dharavi, a densely-populated colony, is considered Asia's largest slum.

Related Topics

Mumbai / Maharashtra

