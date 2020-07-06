Ten Mumbai DCPs’ transfers scrapped

In an unprecedented move, the transfers of 10 Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) rank officers in Mumbai were cancelled on Sunday, barely three days after they were notified by the Police Commissioner.

State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh sought to explain that the transfers were cancelled after consultations between the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) and the Home Department, and no political conclusions need to be drawn from the development.

List announced on July 2

On July 2, 10 DCPs in the city were transferred. These included: Sangramsingh Nishandar being moved from Zone I to Operations, Dr. Rashmi Karandikar from Port Zone to Cyber, Shahaji Umap from Crime Branch (Detection) to Special Branch I, and Pranaya Ashok from Operations to Zone V.

Additionally, Paramjit Dahiya was moved from Zone VII to Zone I, Prashant Kadam from Protection to Zone VII, Ganesh Shinde from Special Branch I to Port Zone, Dr. Mohan Dahikar from Zone XI to Crime Branch (Detection), Vishal Thakur from Cyber to Zone XI and Nandkumar Thakur from LA Tardeo to HQ-1.

On July 5, Naval Bajaj, Joint Commission of Police (Administration), issued directions cancelling all 10 transfers. However, the reason for cancellation was not mentioned in the order.

According to sources, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had intervened in the matter and ordered cancellation of the transfers. The CMO didn’t comment on the issue, despite several attempts to seek a response. Mr. Deshmukh stressed all inferences linking the development to a tussle between the three parties that form the MVA government, are baseless.

“We want to state that the CM Office and Home Department have decided to cancel the internal transfers declared by Mumbai Police Commissioner. We are working in excellent coordination and there are no problems between us,” he said.

Last week, both Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) ministers had expressed unhappiness over the haphazard manner in which the lockdown was extended in the State, and further tightened in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The parties were upset that they were not taken in to confidence before the decision. NCP chief Sharad Pawar had also met Mr. Thackeray on Friday to discuss the situation.

Late-night meeting

Later on Sunday, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh held a meeting with Mr. Thackeray at the latter’s residence. Details of the meeting were not available till the time of going to press.