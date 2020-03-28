Tempo mows down 4 migrant workers heading home on foot

Four migrant workers were killed and three others were injured when a tempo ran over them on the Virar stretch of the Mumbai–Gujarat Highway on Saturday.

The Virar police said the incident occurred at 3 a.m. at Bhoral village when the migrant workers were heading to their native villages in Rajasthan on foot. The police said the tempo sped away and passing motorists arranged for ambulances to rush the injured to hospitals.

“Two bikers who saw the accident chased the tempo and caught the driver, Ranjeet Singh Thakur (34). They later handed him over to us,” an officer with the Virar police said.

The deceased have been identified as Ramesh Bhatt (55), Nikhil Pandya (32), Naresh Kalasuva (18) and Kaluram Bhagora (18). Those admitted with serious injuries include Mayank Bhat (32), Kalpesh Joshi (35) and an unidentified person who is in an unconscious state.

Based on Mr. Bhat’s statement, the Virar police arrested Mr. Thakur and charged him with causing death and injury due to rash and negligent driving under the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Investigating officers said the accused was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.