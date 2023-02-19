Temples destroyed by the Mughals and other foreign invaders rebuilt by Shivaji Maharaj, says Amit Shah

February 19, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - Mumbai

Hailing Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj for rebuilding the temples destroyed by the Mughals and other foreign invaders, Union Home Miniter Amit Shah on Sunday said the restoration work that continued after Shivaji Maharaj is being taken forward by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said Shivaji Maharaj was not just a name but an ideology. “His inspiring life story taught generations to practice one’s language and religion with pride, and to be prepared to lay down one’s life while discharging moral duties and for the fight for swaraj [self-rule],” Mr. Shah said.

Addressing an impressive gathering after inaugurating the first phase of ‘Shivsrushti’, a theme park based on the life of Shivaji Maharaj in Pune, the Home Minister said that last week, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant inaugurated the redeveloped Saptakoteshwar Temple, which was reconstructed by Shivaji Maharaj. “Similarly, the temples in south India were also redeveloped by the Maratha warrior king. Shivaji Maharaj constructed grand gates in front of the temples and tried to restore these structures,” he said.

“After Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, this tradition of restoration of temples was continued by Bajirao Peshva, Nanasaheb Peshve, Madhavrao Peshve and lastly Punyashlok Ahilyadevi. Today, our PM Narendra Modi is also taking that work ahead as Ram Mandir is being built, the Kashi Vishwanath corridor has also been constructed and Somnath temple is being decorated with gold,” he said.

The ‘Shivsrushti’ project was first conceptualised by eminent historian Babasaheb Purandare, who formed the ‘Maharaja Chhatrapati Pratishthan’ for its execution.

The Union Home Minister said that Shivaji Maharaj’s life is a message that continues to inspire people from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Dwarka to Calcutta’s Ganga Sagar even today. “Babasaheb Purandare collected the authorised documents of Shivaji Maharaj’s life and his works from all over the world and prepared the history of Maharaj for the new generation. That’s why Babasaheb Purandare’s name was changed to Shiv Shahir Babasaheb Purandare, who made an everlasting contribution by joining the liberation struggle of Goa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli as well as Daman and Diu,” he said.

Mr. Shah expressed confidence that the ₹438-crore ‘Shivsrushti’ project would be completed within the stipulated time. He said in the first phase, an effort has been made to preserve many incidents of Shivaji Maharaj’s life at a cost of ₹60 crore. “Many important events like the history of Maharaj’s forts, the coronation of Maharaj and his escape from the clutches of the Mughals from Agra have been preserved in 3D. By visiting this place the young generation of the country will get to know about the life of Shivaji Maharaj very well and learn about his life dedicated to Swadharma [one’s dharma] and Swabhasha [one’s language] and his willingness to make sacrifices for swaraj,” he said, adding that in April 1967, under the guidance of Satara’s Rajmata Sumitra Raje Bhonsle and Shrimant Chhatrapati Pratap Singh Maharaj, the ‘Maharaja Chhatrapati Pratishthan’ was established in Satara by Babasaheb.

He said that Shivaji Maharaj has a big contribution in shaping the history of India and the Maratha warrior created the first dictionary of administrative words.

“Shivaji Maharaj presented an example to all the rulers of the world by his actions, showing how a selfless king should govern without utilising the wealth of the State for himself. He also laid the foundation of the village-based economy in the country by implementing several schemes for the welfare of the people,” he said.

The British had already arrived during the time of Shivaji Maharaj and to protect the western coasts from the British, the king established a navy, he said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were present on the occasion.

Later in the evening, Mr. Shah addressed the ‘Vijay Sankalp Rally’ in Kolhapur, where he said that the BJP and its allies had set the target of winning all 48 seats in Maharashtra in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. “In 2019, the BJP and its allies won 42 out of 48 seats. This time, we should win all 48 seats,” he said.

Attacking Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, the Union Home Minister said that to become Chief Minister, the former “surrendered at the feet of Sharad Pawar [NCP chief]”.