Temple theft: priest arrested

Accused stole valuables worth ₹10 lakh

The Vashi police have arrested a differently-abled man for stealing valuables worth over ₹10 lakh from a Jain temple, where he was serving as an assistant priest for the past 10 years.

According to the police, Prakash Durgashankar (30) stole two gold biscuits, weighing 100 gram each, worth ₹8 lakh, and ₹2.3 lakh in cash from the temple’s locker. When the temple trustee opened the locker on August 29, he found the valuables missing.

The trustee told the police that he had given the main priest the keys during renovation work at the temple from August 17 to 19.

“When the main priest kept the keys in the drawer and went for lunch, the accused stole the valuables and kept the keys back,” a police officer said. The main priest was the prime suspect, but the accused was arrested on Wednesday.

The police recovered the gold biscuits, but the cash was spent by the accused.