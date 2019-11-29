Tejaswini bus service introduced in city

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking on Thursday began running buses exclusively for women, which have been procured under the State government’s Tejaswini Scheme. The buses were put on the special route between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA).

“We started running six buses between CSMT and NCPA at a seven-minute interval. These buses are being run during peak hours only, i.e. from 8.05 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. and from 4.30 p.m. to 8 p.m. We are planning to introduce this service on more routes in the coming weeks,” a BEST spokesperson said.

The buses have been coloured yellow and have ‘Tejaswini’ painted on them. The BEST has been given a grant of ₹11 crore under the scheme, and will be purchasing 37 buses, out of which 17 have already been registered. The 35-seater mini buses cost around ₹29 lakh each.

BEST officials said they plan to introduce these buses on routes that connect key commercial and business areas such as Bandra Kurla Complex, SEEPZ, Oshiwara and MIDC to railway stations. “Initially we will be running this service primarily during peak hours, because that is when there is a need for such as service,” an official said.

The BEST has a daily ridership of around 33 lakh, of which women make up around seven to eight lakh.